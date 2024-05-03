Nitin Gadkari emphasises strong political power for country during poll tour to Vizag

May 03, 2024 03:54 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasised that a strong political power, proper vision and a corruption-free system are the need of the hour to take the best policies and reforms forward to see that the country is on forward trajectory.

Mr. Gadkari emphasised on job creation, elevation of green-fuelled public mobility services, and reducing logistics costs (from 16% to 9%) to achieve the goal of a five trillion dollar economy and a self-reliant India.

Mr. Gadkari was in the city on May 2 (Thursday) as part of his north coastal Andhra Pradesh election tour covering Anakapalli and Araku Lok Sabha constituencies.

He addressed a public meeting at Parvatipuram under the Araku Lok Sabha segment and sought votes for party candidate Kothapalli Geeta.

Later, he participated in a meeting at Vepagunta under Pendurthi Assembly constituency, after a public meeting in Parvathipuram. He campaigned for Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh and alliance party (TDP & JSP) candidates for Assembly constituencies.

Addressing a meet, Mr. Gadkari said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had introduced many reforms and policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Now, the time has come to seek support for the third term,“ he said.

“The people here should elect a strong political power that can make the country economically stronger, create employment, develop industries and take the right policies and decisions,” he said.

Without pointing out at the YSRCP government directly, Mr. Gadkari said that the distribution of money in the name of welfare schemes is good. There should also be development of industries and employment generating activities at the same time.

Later, Mr. Gadkari recalled his association with the Polavaram irrigation project when he was the Union Water Resources Minister, and said that he had visited the project site four times.

Later, he explored the possibilities of alternative sources of agricultural produce such as sugarcane, maize, rice etc. and emphasised the need to adapt new ways in agricultural system.

“The BJP government has already proved it. Earlier, farmers were known as Anna Daata. After our government came to power, they are being called Urja Daata too. We are now able to generate biofuel from farm waste. We will definitely become the exporter the energy in the coming years,” Mr. Gadkari added.

