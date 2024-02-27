ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to contest Lok Sabha polls: Pralhad Joshi

February 27, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Hubballi (Karnataka)

However, it has not been decided yet as to where Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar will contest from, Mr. Joshi said

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, it has not been decided yet as to where they will contest from, he added.

“It is appearing in the media. More or less it is final that they [Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar] will contest the Lok Sabha elections. It has not been decided yet from where they will fight, whether it is in Karnataka or some other state,” Mr. Joshi, who holds the Coal and Mines portfolio, told reporters in Hubbali on Feb. 26.

To a question whether it will be Bengaluru, Mr. Joshi said, “How can I answer when nothing has been finalised?” Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar are Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Gujarat respectively.

