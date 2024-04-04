Next election is all about saving democracy: Uttam

April 04, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Lok Sabha election is all about saving democracy.

At a press conference in Suryapet on Wednesday, he urged the Congress cadre to attend the ‘Jana Jatara’ public meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6 and make it a success. Mr. Reddy expressed concerns about the state of democracy under BJP rule and said that what had been preserved for over 75 years was now at risk under the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted that parliamentary democracy was in danger, with attacks on fundamental rights, democratic procedures, systems, and principles. He pointed out that all pillars of democracy had been damaged under the Modi regime.

Mr. Reddy criticised the targeting of Opposition leaders by Central agencies like ED, CBI, and I-T without any basis, stating that if Modi returned to power, free and fair democracy would be in danger. He said that the Congress, which had fought for the country’s Independence, established democratic systems, and eradicated poverty and hunger, was now being ‘harassed’ with its bank accounts frozen to create hurdles for the campaign.

He stressed that this attack was not only on Congress but the entire country and all those who believe in democracy. He asserted that democracy could be saved only by defeating the BJP. In this context, he mentioned that the Tukkuguda meeting would be historic, where Congress leaders would unveil the agenda and plan to protect democracy and ensure the growth of all communities.

He accused the BJP of fostering communal tension for political gain. He highlighted persistent issues such as inflation, housing shortage, unemployment and agricultural challenges, which he claimed remained unaddressed under BJP’s rule. The BJP failed to uphold justice for any segment of society, he added.

The Minister asserted that the BRS party was not a major contender in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence in the Congress party’s performance, predicting victory in approximately 13-14 Lok Sabha seats. He confidently stated that the Congress would secure a significant majority in the Nalgonda seat.