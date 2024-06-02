NDA will win more than 400 seats to form govt. at the Centre for the third time in a row, says Joshi

The BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday. They will include 25 seats in Karnataka, he added.

Mr. Joshi expressed the confidence that the BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third time in a row. He told reporters that the BJP will fare better than the exit poll predictions.

“The NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will win with a huge majority. We have always said this. But some doubted our confidence. It is just that the exit polls are indicating towards our victory,” Mr. Joshi said.

“Congressmen are busy in misleading people and telling lies. They are hiding the reality from the people,” he added.

‘Arrest Nagendra’

He demanded the arrest of Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra on the charge of corruption. “If that is done, all the wrong doings in the department and the Valmiki development corporation will be exposed,” he said.

“Who else is involved in this scam apart from the Minister? It is the Chief Minister? A transparent investigation will reveal all such things,” he said.

Law and order in Karnataka has collapsed. Criminals in the State have no fear of the police, the Union Minister said.

He was reacting to a news that a local teacher had received death threats that she will be killed like Neha and Anjali. The police are under pressure from local legislators. That is why criminals have no fear of the police, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in deep slumber. The government should wake up and take such cases seriously, he added.

“It seems that the Congressmen have no faith in the Constitution. The Congress has no faith in the judicial system of the country. They do not trust the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice, the CBI, the Election Commission and any other institutions created based on the Constitution and law. That is why the people do not trust the Congress,” he said.