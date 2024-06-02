GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NDA will win more than 400 seats to form govt. at the Centre for the third time in a row, says Joshi

The BJP will fare better than the exit poll predictions, according to the Union Minister

Updated - June 03, 2024 04:40 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Exuding the confidence of a big win for his party, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Congressmen are busy in misleading people and telling lies.

Exuding the confidence of a big win for his party, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Congressmen are busy in misleading people and telling lies. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday. They will include 25 seats in Karnataka, he added.

Mr. Joshi expressed the confidence that the BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third time in a row. He told reporters that the BJP will fare better than the exit poll predictions.

“The NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will win with a huge majority. We have always said this. But some doubted our confidence. It is just that the exit polls are indicating towards our victory,” Mr. Joshi said.

“Congressmen are busy in misleading people and telling lies. They are hiding the reality from the people,” he added.

‘Arrest Nagendra’

He demanded the arrest of Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra on the charge of corruption. “If that is done, all the wrong doings in the department and the Valmiki development corporation will be exposed,” he said.

“Who else is involved in this scam apart from the Minister? It is the Chief Minister? A transparent investigation will reveal all such things,” he said.

Law and order in Karnataka has collapsed. Criminals in the State have no fear of the police, the Union Minister said.

He was reacting to a news that a local teacher had received death threats that she will be killed like Neha and Anjali. The police are under pressure from local legislators. That is why criminals have no fear of the police, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in deep slumber. The government should wake up and take such cases seriously, he added.

“It seems that the Congressmen have no faith in the Constitution. The Congress has no faith in the judicial system of the country. They do not trust the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice, the CBI, the Election Commission and any other institutions created based on the Constitution and law. That is why the people do not trust the Congress,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.