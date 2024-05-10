ADVERTISEMENT

NDA needs 400 seats to complete many ‘unfinished’ tasks, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - May 10, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Kolkata

Chief Minister Sarma referred to the Lok Sabha election as the “semi-final” and indicated that the 2026 Assembly election would be the “final” contest in the State

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance needs to win at least 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election to complete a number of “unfinished tasks”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Mr. Sarma also said that the Mamata Banerjee-headed Trinamool Congress government will not be able to prevent the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the State.

The BJP leader said there are reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about 400 Lok Sabha seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are many unfinished tasks that need to be done. We want to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption, and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Taking a dig at the Trinamool government in West Bengal, Mr. Sarma alleged that the State’s economic and social progress has been stopped by the ruling party here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Trinamool Congress has made such a political system in West Bengal that it is not possible for the State to move forward. It also believes in dynastic politics like the Congress does in Delhi," he said.

There have been instances when people get government jobs in lieu of money in West Bengal, Mr. Sarma alleged.

“Women in Sandeshkhali were being tortured. But Mamata Banerjee is criticising Modiji," the Assam Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State should be brought back to its past pre-eminent glory, he said.

"The West Bengal Chief Minister also cannot prevent CAA from being implemented in the state," he said.

Calling the Lok Sabha election the semi-final, he said, “We see a double-engine government in the State in the final,” as he alluded to the Assembly election in the State due in 2026.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US