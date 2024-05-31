NDA members will queue up to join INDIA bloc: Congress

A day before the final phase of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress expressed confidence that “a clear and decisive” mandate for the INDIA bloc will prompt many NDA constituents to join the Opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference along with Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the campaign, based on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, would lead the party to post a strong performance in several States where the Congress had been wiped out in 2019.

The Congress leaders released a compilation of 272 questions, titled ‘72 Days, 272 Questions, 0 Jawab Bhaag Modi Bhaag’, the party had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 72 days.

“I am saying with some sense of self-confidence that the mandate will be clear and decisive in favour of INDIA bloc. I won’t give a number, but I can say NDA constituents will be queueing up join the INDIA bloc,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Asked to comment on Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could do another volte-face, Mr. Ramesh said, “You will see that the results from Bihar will be surprising and there would be no need of a volte-face. But those who want to do it, we cannot stop them”.

Contrasting the party’s campaign with that of the BJP, Mr. Ramesh said 117 complaints were filed before the Election Commission of India (EC), including 14 against Mr. Modi, for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People’s Act. The party had lodged eight complaints against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and three complaints against Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is unfortunate that no notices were sent to them,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding, “We respect the EC but sadly impartiality was not seen during the course of the campaign”.

Talking about the party’s campaign, Mr. Khera said, “We started our campaign with n for nyay (justice), whereas the Prime Minister seemed obsessed with m for mangalsutra, mutton, machli (fish), mujra and now meditation”.

Ms. Shrinate, who heads the Congress’s social media cell, made a comparative analysis of the party’s reach on social media. “From March 16 to May 30, if you look at the views on YouTube, we garnered 613 million views while the BJP managed 150 million views. This reflects the mood on the ground,” she said.

