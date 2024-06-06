NDA coalition government could hit ministerial hopefuls from Telangana

The formation of an ‘unexpected’ coalition government by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre is sure to have an effect in the Union Cabinet composition, and thereby a direct impact on the ministerial hopefuls from among the eight MPs elected from Telangana.

Party president and Union Minister in the outgoing Cabinet G. Kishan Reddy, who had won from Secunderabad for the second successive time, is obviously the frontrunner for a berth. He has a good equation with the top leaders in Delhi and is a traditional loyalist working quietly under the radar, and moreover, under his leadership the party has won the highest number of MPs.

But, there is also a talk of him being offered the national party leadership if the Central leaders want to have someone from the South. Former Minister Eatala Rajender is another serious contender even as party grapevine insisted that he has been assured of a ministerial berth. After a setback in the Assembly polls in December where he had lost from two constituencies, he has redeemed himself with a big win in Malakjgiri.

Other contenders are national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who got elected from Karimnagar for the second successive time and national vice-president D.K. Aruna who got elected from Mahabubnagar. Hopefuls include D. Aravind, who also won for second time from Nizamabad, M. Raghunandan Rao from Medak and Chevella’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy too. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman is also in the contention.

“It all depends on whether the Central leadership wants to give one or two berths. There will be pressure to accommodate MPs elected from Andhra Pradesh and coalition partners too. It could be either a ministry or a key role in the party for those in contention,” said senior leaders.

The State leadership post too is up for grabs since Mr. Kishan Reddy is likely to quit. The debate is whether the party will opt for a veteran or a turncoat. “The Central leadership has been sounded about keeping the organisational posts with the seniors since tickets during the elections are being given to turncoats or else, the cadre will get demoralised. We hope they realise the value of the loyalists after this verdict,” they said.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao’s name is being tossed around along with former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar. Or, it is quite possible Mr. Rajender could be handed over the party reigns in lieu of a ministry, add party sources.