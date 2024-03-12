ADVERTISEMENT

Nayab Saini set to be next Haryana CM after M.L. Khattar resigns, swearing-in at 5 p.m. today

March 12, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Chandigarh

Mr. Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana BJP president Nayab Saini being felicitated by Union Minister Arjun Munda, and senior BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Tarun Chugh after he was elected as leader of the BJP’s Legislature Party in Haryana. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haryana BJP president and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini has been picked as the next Chief Minister, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet Ministers submitted their resignations. He will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana on March 12 evening.

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana Chief Minister

Mr. Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the State BJP Legislature Party and will be sworn in later in the day, party MLAs Subhash Sudha and J.P. Dalal told reporters.

Earlier today, Mr. Khattar, along with his Cabinet, submitted their resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreyar, amid speculation that the BJP-JJP alliance had broken down following differences over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)

