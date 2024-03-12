GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nayab Saini set to be next Haryana CM after M.L. Khattar resigns, swearing-in at 5 p.m. today

Mr. Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day, party MLAs Subhash Sudha and J.P. Dalal told reporters

March 12, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana BJP president Nayab Saini being felicitated by Union minister Arjun Munda, and senior BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Tarun Chugh after he was elected leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Haryana. He is set to be the next CM of the State.

Haryana BJP president Nayab Saini being felicitated by Union minister Arjun Munda, and senior BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Tarun Chugh after he was elected leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Haryana. He is set to be the next CM of the State. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haryana BJP president and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on March 12 has been picked as the next Chief Minister, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet Ministers submitted their resignations.

He will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana on March 12 evening.

Mr. Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the State BJP Legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day, party MLAs Subhash Sudha and J.P. Dalal told reporters.

Earlier today, Mr. Khattar, along with his Cabinet, submitted their resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreyar, amid speculation that the BJP-JJP alliance had broken down following differences over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)

