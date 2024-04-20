Navneet Rana hits back at Sanjay Raut for 'dancer', 'babli' jibe, calls him scrap

April 20, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Amravati

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Amravati Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for referring to her as a "dancer" and "babli" (a film character who cons people) and said people of her constituency will not tolerate such insults.

The actor-turned-politician said Mr. Raut was "tin tappad" (scrap and useless household items/also used as slang to refer to riffraff) from Mumbai who goes to various places and speaks derogatorily about others.

"If he speaks in this way about the daughter of Amravati, the people here will not tolerate such insults," she said in a public gathering on April 19.

Some days ago, Mr. Raut had said, “The Lok Sabha election is a contest not against a dancer or ‘babli’ (a con character in a Hindi film) but a fight between Maharashtra and Modi. She is a dancer, an actor on the screen who will mark some affectionate gestures, but do not fall for that trap.”

Mrs. Rana had won the seat in 2019 as an opposition-backed Independent candidate but is fighting on a BJP ticket this time.