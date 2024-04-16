ADVERTISEMENT

TMC protects infiltrators, opposes CAA: PM Modi

April 16, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Balurghat

The prime minister said that the entire country is “petrified” by the incidents of crime against women in Sandeshkhali.

PTI

BJP supporters holding masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend his public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16 flayed the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of “protecting” infiltrators but opposing the CAA, which gives citizenship to refugees.

Mr. Modi, while addressing an election rally at Balurghat, also alleged that the TMC gave West Bengal “on lease” to goons and infiltrators.

The PM criticised the TMC regime for opposing Ram Navami celebrations in the state, and termed Calcutta High Court’s ruling that allowed a VHP procession in Howrah as “victory of truth”.

"This year’s Ram Navami celebrations are a bit different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, just like in previous years, is opposing Ram Navami celebrations in the state," he said.

The prime minister also said that the entire country is “petrified” by the incidents of crime against women in Sandeshkhali.

“Corruption and crime are rampant in the state. Even central agencies are attacked when they try to investigate these corruption cases. It seems that the TMC has given the state on lease to infiltrators and goons," Mr. Modi said.

"The state government here protects infiltrators, but opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which provides citizenship to refugees...," he added.

