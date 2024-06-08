Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony: Who is on the guest list for the June 9 event

From foreign leaders of neighbouring countries, to Asia’s first Loco pilot, the guest list for the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minsiter-elect Narendra Modi will feature several prominent invitees, as the Ministry of External Affairs accords priority to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Mr. Modi’s swearing-in ceremony would be held on June 9, alongside his new Council of Ministers, at 7.15 p.m., the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced. Earlier in the day, leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the President Murmu and handed over their letters of support to the new government.

The Delhi Police has taken strict measures to ensure security during the June 9 event. According to Delhi police officials, multi-layered security arrangements have been arranged for the event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

Here’s the expected guest list for who all will be attending the ceremony:

President Wickremesinghe — Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Wickremesinghe telephoned to congratulate PM Modi on Wednesday evening and extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its “victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi.”

Another post on X by the President’s Media Division of Sri Lanka, said, “During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted.”

President Muizzu — Maldives

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said that he would be honoured to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and his visit to India for the historic event would demonstrate that bilateral ties are heading in a positive direction.

Mr. Muizzu’s remarks came as he accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — Bangladesh

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation. In a post on X, Press Minister of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shaban Mahmood, revealed that Prime Minister Hasina’s visit is in response to an invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi. Ms. Hasina arrived in New Delhi this afternoon.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ — Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will undertake a three-day visit to India from Sunday during which he is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said. Prachanda will return home on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay — Bhutan

On Thursday, Bhutanese PM Tobgay called up PM-elect Modi and congratulated him on the victory of the NDA.

“Prime Minister Tobgay appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership in the last decade, and conveyed his warm wishes for his successful third term,” an Indian readout said.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth — Mauritius

Vice-President Ahmed Afif — Seychelles

Surekha Yadav — Asia’s first loco pilot

Asia’s first loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi, an official from the Central Railway said. Ms. Yadav, who is piloting the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Solapur, is among ten loco pilots invited for the ceremony slated to be held on June 9 in New Delhi, the official said.

She is the first woman loco pilot of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express plying between Solapur and CSMT in Mumbai.

“In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening,” a statement said.

It added that the visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.

Who attended the oath-taking ceremonies in 2014 and 2019?

The leaders of regional grouping SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended Modi’s first swearing ceremony when he took the reins as the prime minister after a massive electoral victory for BJP.

Leaders of the BIMSTEC countries attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, in 2019 when he became Prime Minister for the second consecutive term.

(With agency inputs)

