Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: International leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9

Leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, and Eknath Shinde met the President Murmu and handed over their letters of support to the new government

Updated - June 08, 2024 11:05 am IST

Published - June 08, 2024 10:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media after meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and staking claim to form the government as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media after meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and staking claim to form the government as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath of office on June 9, as leaders from around the world fly into the capital to attend the ceremony. Special security measures have been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying.

On June 8, leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the President Murmu and handed over their letters of support to the new government. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that mutual trust was at the core of this alliance, which is committed to the principle of ‘ sarv pantha sambhava (all sects are equal)‘.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by the leaders of neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal “Prachanda”. Meanwhile, The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) that will comprise the newly-elected Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members will meet today to elect its leader.

Read live updates here:
  • June 08, 2024 11:02
    Congress leaders converge for the CWC meet
  • June 08, 2024 11:00
    No change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 8, 15, and 22 due to PM’s swearing-in event

    The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President, said an official statement from President’s Secretariat.

    Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    - ANI

  • June 08, 2024 10:46
    Leaders to converge for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, emphasising India’s neighbourhood first policy

    Aligning with India’s steadfast commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the ‘SAGAR’ vision, leaders from the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been invited as distinguished guests for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, “President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend.”

    Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, “The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.”

    - ANI

  • June 08, 2024 10:45
    Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister at 7.15 p.m. on June 9

    President Droupadi Murmu on June 7 formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the next government, and begin his third successive term as Prime Minister, after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected him as its leader. The new government will be sworn in on Sunday, June 9 at 7.15 p.m., the the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced.

    Read more on this here...

