Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath of office on June 9, as leaders from around the world fly into the capital to attend the ceremony. Special security measures have been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying.

On June 8, leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the President Murmu and handed over their letters of support to the new government. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that mutual trust was at the core of this alliance, which is committed to the principle of ‘ sarv pantha sambhava (all sects are equal)‘.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by the leaders of neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal “Prachanda”. Meanwhile, The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) that will comprise the newly-elected Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members will meet today to elect its leader.