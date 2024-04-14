Modi accuses INDIA alliance of trying to finish Sanatan dharma

April 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 accused INDIA alliance of trying to finish Sanatan dharma.

Addressing an election rally in Mysuru on April 14, Mr. Modi referred to the boycott of Ram Mandir’s consecration in Ayodhya earlier this year by the Congress party and its allies and said the INDIA alliance wants to destroy the strength of Hindu religion.

However, he vowed that he will not allow these “forces of hate” to succeed as long as he enjoys the blessings of the people of the country. He also described the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22 as the realization of a 500-year-old dream.

Stepping up his attack on the Congress party and describing it as the “Sultan of tukde tukde gang”, which was going about “dividing” and “weakening” the country with its “dangerous ideas”, Mr. Modi took a potshot at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his reported statement over the abrogation of Article 370 that sought to question what Kashmir had to do with the rest of the states in the country.

Mr. Modi also alleged that the Congress party had rewarded the person, who speaks against the country, with a ticket to contest the elections, apparently referring to Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh’s reported statement seeking a separate nation for South India.

Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Mr. Modi said a Congress leader tried to portray India poorly during his foreign tours at a time when the country’s respect in the eyes of the world had increased. He also accused the Congress party of seeking proof for “surgical strikes” from the army when the country has given a befitting reply to its enemies.

While blaming the Congress party for working with the political wing of an organization that had been banned for terrorism, Mr. Modi said the Congress party in Karnataka, which was practicing the politics of appeasement, was imposing restrictions on festivals and bringing down religious flags.

‘Kannada will also receive good recognition’

Pointing out that the BJP’s manifesto, which was released in New Delhi on Sunday, promised to promote regional languages, Mr. Modi said a prosperous language like Kannada will also receive good recognition.

Pointing out that the manifesto also promises development of heritage sites in the country, he said places like Mysuru, Hampi and Badami in Karnataka will be promoted on the world tourism map. “This will not only boost tourism in Karnataka, but also create employment opportunities”, he said.

The public meeting also brought Mr. Modi on the same stage as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda of the JD (S), which is a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner.

Addressing the gathering, the 91-year-old Mr. Gowda said he was not stupid to ask his son and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to go with the BJP. He said he gave his consent to the JD(S) to align with the BJP to save Karnataka.

NDA candidates for Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan viz Yaduveer, H.D. Kumaraswamy, S. Balaraj and Prajwal Revanna were also present on the occasion.

