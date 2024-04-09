Narayanasamy slams BJP for inducting wife of a history-sheeter into the party

April 09, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 07:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has criticised the BJP leadership for inducting the wife of a history-sheeter into the party fold recently.

Interacting with reporters, the former Chief Minister said that the BJP inducted, Padmavathi, wife of jailed rowdy ‘murder’ Manikandan, in the presence of two BJP legislators and two Independents.

“The history-sheeter’s wife was inducted with much fanfare. The BJP president, S. Selvaganabathy, and party Lok Sabha candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam should state whether she was inducted into the party with their knowledge. The BJP has set a bad precedent by introducing such members into the political arena,” he said.

