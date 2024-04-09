GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narayanasamy slams BJP for inducting wife of a history-sheeter into the party

April 09, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 07:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Narayanasamy 

Narayanasamy 

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has criticised the BJP leadership for inducting the wife of a history-sheeter into the party fold recently.

Interacting with reporters, the former Chief Minister said that the BJP inducted, Padmavathi, wife of jailed rowdy ‘murder’ Manikandan, in the presence of two BJP legislators and two Independents.

“The history-sheeter’s wife was inducted with much fanfare. The BJP president, S. Selvaganabathy, and party Lok Sabha candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam should state whether she was inducted into the party with their knowledge. The BJP has set a bad precedent by introducing such members into the political arena,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.