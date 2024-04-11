ADVERTISEMENT

‘Namesake’ candidates may pose challenge to official ones in seats witnessing tough contests in Kerala

April 11, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

In recent times, ‘namesake’ candidates has led to the defeat of ‘original’ ones at least four times in the Lok Sabha elections, such as in the 2004 polls when V.M. Sudheeran of the UDF lost to K.S. Manoj of the LDF by a margin of 1,009 votes in the Alappuzha seat. V.S. Sudheeran, a ‘namesake’ candidate managed to get over 8,282 votes

A S Jayanth
A S Jayanth

K.K. Shailaja is one of the 10 candidates contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Vadakara seat. No, her symbol is not sickle, hammer, and star of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), but a country boat and boatman.

ADVERTISEMENT

This homemaker, who has no apparent connection with any political party but comes from a family of Congress supporters, is among the many Independent candidates with identical names, who may pose a challenge to the official ones put up by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). This is especially significant in constituencies which are witnessing tight contests.

In recent times, the presence of such ‘namesake’ candidates has led to the defeat of ‘original’ ones at least four times in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2004 polls, incumbent MP and senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran of the UDF lost to K.S. Manoj of the LDF by a margin of 1,009 votes in the Alappuzha seat. V.S. Sudheeran, a ‘namesake’ candidate managed to get over 8,282 votes. In the 2009 polls, current Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas of the LDF tasted defeat at the hands of the UDF’s M.K. Raghavan by a margin of 838 votes. Candidates with the name ‘Riyas’ bagging over 4,000 votes contributed to this. In the same year, Satheesan Pacheni of the UDF lost to M.B. Rajesh of the LDF by a margin of 1,820 votes. Independent candidate Satheesan E.V. had garnered 5,478 votes. In the 2014 elections, A.N. Shamseer of the LDF lost to Mullappally Ramachandran of the UDF by a margin of 3,306 votes. A.P. Shamseer, an Independent, got 3,485 votes.

List of namesakes

In Vadakara, there are four candidates with the name Shailaja. One is K.K. Shailaja of the LDF and the others are P. Shailaja, Shailaja, and the Shailaja mentioned earlier, all Independents. There are three Shafis too contesting. Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate, and Independents Shafi and T.P. Shafi. Kannur has Jayaraj E.P. and Jayarajan M.V., son of Velayudhan, apart from the LDF’s M.V. Jayarajan. It also has K. Sudhakaran, son of Krishnan, and K. Sudhakaran, son of P. Gopalan, other than K. Sudhakaran of the UDF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kozhikode has three Abdul Kareems and N. Raghavan, Raghavan, and T. Raghavan, along with the LDF’s Elamaram Kareem and the UDF’s M.K. Raghavan. There are similar ‘namesake’ candidates in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Ponnani, Thrissur, Mavelikara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, and Thiruvananthapuram as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US