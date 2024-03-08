ADVERTISEMENT

Names for three Delhi Lok Sabha seats discussed by Congress poll panel

March 08, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - New Delhi

The three seats where Congress will contest are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. 

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Thursday discussed the names of candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi that it is contesting in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).  

The three seats where Congress will contest are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. 

Sources said the names have not been finalised as every seat had more than one name and the screening panel is likely to meet again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Chandni Chowk seat the names of Alka Lamba, J.P. Agarwal and Sandeep Dikshit came up for discussion.

In North-East Delhi, sources indicated that Arvind Singh Lovely and Anil Chaudhary are among the contenders. 

For the the reserved seat of North West Delhi, the names of former Delhi Minister Rajkumar Chauhan and former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj are said to have been discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US