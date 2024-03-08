GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Names for three Delhi Lok Sabha seats discussed by Congress poll panel

The three seats where Congress will contest are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. 

March 08, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Thursday discussed the names of candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi that it is contesting in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).  

The three seats where Congress will contest are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. 

Sources said the names have not been finalised as every seat had more than one name and the screening panel is likely to meet again.

For the Chandni Chowk seat the names of Alka Lamba, J.P. Agarwal and Sandeep Dikshit came up for discussion.

In North-East Delhi, sources indicated that Arvind Singh Lovely and Anil Chaudhary are among the contenders. 

For the the reserved seat of North West Delhi, the names of former Delhi Minister Rajkumar Chauhan and former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj are said to have been discussed.

