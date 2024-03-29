Nagercoil children bowled over by ‘cricketer Vijay’

March 29, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 11:53 am IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Reminiscing his days of acting in a cricket-based movie ‘Chennai-600-028,’ which became a hit in the box-office for its sports plot, Kanniyakumari sitting MP and Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth played cricket with children while campaigning at Vadasery area in Nagercoil on Friday.

While he was seeking votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, children who were playing cricket on the streets remembering his (Vijay Vasanth) scenes in the movie, invited him for a game. Mr. Vasanth batted for a few overs, bowled by the children.