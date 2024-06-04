GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Nagaland Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Can NDPP continue to hold on to the State’s Lok Sabha seat?

Regional party NDPP is seeking another term in Nagaland with NDA backing.

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:26 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 08:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Nagaland’s one Lok Sabha seat has three contestants – Chumben Murry of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Hayithung Tungoe Lotha as an Independent candidate, and S. Supongmeren Jamir of the Congress. 

Polling in Nagaland took place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19. The total voter turnout from the total 13,17,036 electors in the State was 57.72%. 

Before polling, several Naga organisations, led by the Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation (ENPO), declared a boycott of Lok Sabha election demanding the formation of a separate administration for six districts of Eastern Nagaland - Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang - through the creation of a separate Frontier Nagaland Territory. The organisation then announced a shutdown in the region which wasn’t lifted until after polling, on April 20. The region witnessed a record zero voter turnout.

Follow the live updates below

