Nadda undertakes roadshow in Tiruchi after HC grants relief at special sitting

April 08, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Tiruchi

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday evening undertook a Lok Sabha election roadshow in Tiruchi in support of AMMK candidate P Senthilnathan hours after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court at a special sitting on a holiday directed the authorities of Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency to grant permission for the same.

Mr. Nadda travelled in an open vehicle accompanied by Mr. Senthilnathan and some BJP members from Thillai Nagar north arch near Kannappa hotel up to Nachiyarkoil junction for about 30 minutes.

He waved at the crowd along the route. Enthusiastic party men burst crackers even as Mr. Nadda’s vehicle slowly proceeded.

In his brief address, Mr. Nadda appealed to the people to extend their support to Senthilnathan. A posse of Tiruchi city police personnel was deployed along the route in view of the road show. Traffic was diverted on the Salai road due to the event. Mr. Nadda later left by a special flight to New Delhi from Tiruchi.

Earlier, the court heard a petition filed by S. Rajasekaran, Tiruchi district secretary of the BJP seeking the grant of permission for the roadshow from Gandhi Market arch to Malaikottai. The permission was denied by the authorities stating that there were commercial establishments in the area and considering heavy traffic and people coming to the shops, he said.

Justice K. Murali Shankar set aside the order passed by the authorities and directed the authorities to grant permission on an alternative route from Kannappa hotel to ESI hospital between 5.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The court directed the authorities to give adequate police protection by imposing necessary conditions.

The police were directed to include a condition that no flex board will be allowed to be installed by the organisers during the event. The petitioner was directed to comply with the conditions imposed by the authorities. All the parties were directed to ensure the roadshow takes place peacefully without any law and order problem.

