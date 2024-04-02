Naam Tamizhar Katchi questions BJP’s new-found interest in Katchatheevu after 10 years of “inaction”

April 02, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 07:56 am IST - COIMBATORE

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) on Tuesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party for broaching the Katchatheevu issue after remaining “unresponsive” for 10 years as ruling party at the Centre.

Charging the BJP with delving into the issue at this juncture with an eye on the votes of fishermen, State vice-president of NTK Anandraj said the Congress, AIADMK and DMK were equally responsible for the sufferings of the fishermen.

The Dravidian parties were not sincere in handling the issue. The AIADMK had moved the Supreme Court on the issue in 2008 and the DMK in 2013, when both were in the Opposition.

While the Congress party had made its stand clearly known in the Supreme Court that Katchatheevu islet cannot be retrieved, the BJP has to explain why, with all facts at disposal, it did not file an affidavit, for safeguarding lives of the fishermen in Tamil Nadu suffering torture by Sri Lankan Navy.

When the BJP could secure speedy verdicts in the Supreme Court for abrogation of Article 370, Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Gyanvapi cases, there was no reason why it should not have shown the same interest in resolving the fishermen issue in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Anandraj pointed out.

Also, the issue did not gain prominence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and State BJP President K. Annamalai visited Jaffna.

The NTK will lay the facts bare in its campaign for its Pollachi constituency candidate N. Suresh and Coimbatore candidate Kalamani Jeganathan (who were also present on the occasion), he said.