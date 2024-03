March 26, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated March 27, 2024 07:30 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A. Jayakumar, a member of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, was one of 10 candidates who filed their nomination for contesting in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer M. Aruna on Tuesday. Out of the 10 who filed their nomination, four were independent candidates.