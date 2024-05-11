My goal is to ensure representation for 90% of population, says Rahul  

With reservation occupying the centre stage in 2024 general election, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accelerated his campaign for caste census saying he has clarity that he is not in pursuit of power. Instead, he is working to ensure representation for 90% of Indian population. At the same time he chided the Congress for making mistakes in the past, exhorting his party to transform its politics.

Mr. Gandhi was speaking in Lucknow on Friday at Rashtriya Samvidhan Sammelan (National Constitutional Convention) organised by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation.

The Constitution, Mr. Gandhi said, has been a success but not an overarching one. It has failed to fulfil the expectations of its founding members since its benefits are not extended uniformly to all groups.

95% of the Indian population that fall under the categories of backward communities, Dalits, Tribals, minorities and economically weaker sections among the forward castes still do not have corresponding share of representation in the media, judiciary, bureaucracy or the corporate world. In this backdrop, the caste census only seeks to establish “Hindustan ki sachai” (India’s truth). The BJP leaders are saying they will end reservation but the Congress will not allow it, asserted Mr. Gandhi. “Reservation is the voice of 90% of India,” he said.

He branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “21st century monarch” who works according to his whim without paying heed to Parliament, his Cabinet or the Constitution. Drawing a contrast, he called himself as “janta ki aawaz” (people’s voice) who is one with their pain and grief. He reiterated that Mr. Modi will not return as Prime Minister, a comment that he has been making at his election speeches.

“Political leaders stumble through their lives chasing power, spending every minute how to gain it, but without attaining clarity of political thought. Every political person will have a political crystallisation but many will not gain such a crystallisation. I have got the clarity that I have to work to ensure representation for the 90% of our population. And this battle has to be fought with love, respect and strength”.

Appraising his own party, Mr. Gandhi said, “It is also true that the Congress party in the coming days will have to transform their politics. Congress too has committed several mistakes.” His remarks were received with a resounding applause, even though he did not elaborate on what these mistakes were and the direction in which he wants the Congress to go.

