My contest is for ideological reasons, says BJP rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa

BJP rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa says his decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Shivamogga against the party’s official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, is for ideological reasons.

The 75-year-old, now expelled from the BJP, has a nearly five-decade association with the party. He says only a “disciplined soldier” of the party like him can take such a decision “to protect the party and ensure that it is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology.”

In an interview with The Hindu, the leader claims he is getting the support of workers of all the three major political parties BJP, Congress and JD(S). He says he would rejoin the party to support Mr. Modi “soon after winning” the polls.

Excerpts from the interview:

Exactly a year ago, you were being hailed as a “disciplined soldier” of BJP as you abided by the party’s instructions to desist from contesting Assembly polls. But now you are a rebel candidate. What went wrong?

Only disciplined soldiers can think of ensuring discipline in the party. Opportunist politicians cannot do this. I have grown up being part of the RSS right from my childhood. I have seen how Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani built the party through their penance. But the father-son duo (Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra) are squandering the penance of great leaders.

I have been abiding by the party’s instructions every time... Even now, I am committed to the party. But I cannot keep quiet when injustice is being meted out to the party. I am contesting because I am a disciplined soldier.

What about your son missing out on a party ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Haveri?

My son not getting party ticket is one of the several reasons for me entering the poll fray as Mr. Yediyurappa had promised a ticket for him. But the main reason is ideological. Earlier, the party used to believe in collective leadership. But now, only the father and son decide everything.

Did any BJP central leader try to convince you against contesting?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a telephonic conversation with me and also invited me to Delhi. I had insisted that he should not force me to not contest. But he denied appointment to me after going to Delhi, may be because I was firm on contesting.

Had you expected that you will face disciplinary action?

Yes, as this is the system that the BJP follows. The BJP had expelled former chief minister Jagadish Shettar too after he joined the Congress during the Assembly polls. But the State party state leaders went to his house and brought him back. Am I worse than him?

You have now been expelled from the BJP for six years? What next?

I will win the polls cent per cent. The Congress workers are supporting me saying that a weak candidate has been fielded by the Congress in Shivamogga as per the request of Mr. Yediyurappa. The JD(S) workers are with me as they believe that Vokkaliga leaders like C.T. Ravi, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Pratap Simha were denied ticket because of Mr. Yediyurappa.

The BJP leaders say that they would support me without joining me as they may be denied ticket to contest the next Urban Local Bodies’ polls. The common people are with me for my ideological stand.

Are you planning to meet BJP central leaders after the polls?

Yes, I will go to Delhi immediately after winning the polls to rejoin the BJP, which is like my mother, and to support Mr. Narendra Modi, which is my duty. He is in my heart and I will win the polls based on his name.