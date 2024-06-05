MVA wrests Mumbai region; Ajit faction wins only one seat

Mumbai turned out to be a stumbling block for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners, the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, preventing them from achieving the level of victory anticipated by top party leaders and pollsters in the Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling alliance lost five of 11 seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the crucial South Mumbai seat, due to several factors. These include the split in the Shiv Sena, the denial of a ticket to incumbent MP Poonam Mahajan, the daughter of former union minister Pramod Mahajan, delays in announcing candidates, and alleged neglect of civic issues in the country’s financial capital.

Additionally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde relied heavily on BJP support for votes of north Indians and other settlers, as his influence remained limited to Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan. Despite almost two years after the split, his faction failed to establish a strong presence in Mumbai, the traditional stronghold of the Thackerays. Rebuilding the party and establishing a robust organisational structure remained a challenge for Mr. Shinde.

Of the six candidates from Mumbai city, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the BJP’s candidate for Mumbai North, was the lone victor from the Mahayuti or NDA. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won four seats: Arvind Sawant in the South, Anil Desai in South-Central, and Sanjay Dina Patil in the North-East. Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad secured the North-Central seat by defeating BJP’s Ujjwal Deorai Nikam, a known figure in legal circles, who served as a government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Amol Kirtikar from North-West Mumbai lost to his rival faction’s Ravindra Waikar by about 40 votes.

Mr. Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the Opposition’s propaganda that the NDA would change the Constitution and the delay in announcing candidates cost the Shiv Sena and its allies some seats. He also said the vote bank politics of the Opposition had affected the NDA’s performance.

“The Opposition parties ran relentless propaganda that we would change the Constitution. We failed to clear the doubts among voters. Our losses are also due to vote bank politics,” he said.

They also attributed delays in announcing candidates in some seats to the setbacks in some constituencies.

Mr. Shinde managed to clinch his stronghold Kalyan and Thane constituencies where he fielded his son Shrikant Shinde and close aide Naresh Mhaske, respectively, against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates. The results of Thane’s seat shocked Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray as his loyalist and incumbent MP Rajan Vichare lost the polls.

Sitting MP Sunil Tatkare from Raigad was the only candidate to secure a victory from Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Balya Mama Mhatre of NCP (SP) won from Bhiwandi, and BJP’s Hemanth Sawra won the Phalgar seat.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thackeray said that the common man “has shown its power” and the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday will decide the Prime Minister’s face. “It is made to appear that BJP-led NDA has numbers to form the next government at the Centre,” he said.

