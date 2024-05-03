Muslims have faith in Modi: BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui

May 03, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - GHAZIABAD

The Muslims of India have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Jamal Siddiqui, the president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha. He claimed that the PM was only responding to the divisive agenda of the INDIA alliance in some of his recent speeches that have been dubbed anti-Muslim by some commentators.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Siddiqui insisted that when the PM said in his speeches that the Congress would redistribute wealth among ghuspaithiye [intruders] and people with more children, he was only referring to infiltrators. “Muslims are citizens of this country,” he emphasised.

“Muslims, particularly the backward sections in the community, know and have experienced that the BJP government has not discriminated against them in the dissemination of the benefits of the government schemes. Be it the PM Awas Yojna or the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Muslims have benefited equally if not more than other sections of society,” he said.

‘Poor Muslims get EWS quota’

Mr. Siddiqui said that Muslims were not seeking anyone else’s share in the reservation quota. “It is beneath our dignity. Having said that, the marginalised sections of the community are getting the benefits of the quota for the economically weaker section that the BJP government introduced,” he said.

One of the biggest contributions of the BJP government was the financial inclusion of the poor through the Jan Dhan scheme, the BJP leader said. “Today, a Muslim who runs a puncture shop takes payment through the UPI that goes into his bank account. By having bank accounts, skilled Muslim workers can seek bank loans. Earlier, his financial worth remained under doubt,” he explained.

Mr. Siddiqui pointed out that several Muslim countries have awarded their highest civilian honours to Mr. Modi, claiming that this shows their trust in his social policies. “During his tenure, the Saudi Arabian and UAE governments have accepted Indians making payments through UPI. It has come as a big relief to the Indian diaspora in Saudi and the UAE,” he said.

Living under ‘Hindu guardianship’

On the BJP not giving political representation to Muslims in the ongoing polls, Mr. Siddiqui said that, during a battle, the strongest soldiers must be put on the front line. “It doesn’t mean those in the second or third line of attack are any less. The party is giving Muslims opportunity in the local body polls,” he said.

Noting that one of the founders of the BJP was Sikander Bakht, Mr. Siddiqui said that means that the party could never be against the interests of Muslims. “Bakht sahib advocated that Muslims should live peacefully under the sarparasti (guardianship) of their Hindu brothers and this is what we tell the community,” he said.

Mr. Siddiqui accused the Congress of putting the Muslims in a spot in society when it talked of freedom of food in its manifesto. “We have full freedom to eat what we want. People can see it as an indirect promise by the Congress to let us consume beef. It can unnecessarily create social acrimony,” he said.

Matter of style

Jasim Mohammad, chairman of the Centre For Narendra Modi Studies, a think tank in New Delhi, also defended the PM’s recent controversial speeches, saying that the Opposition had tried to provoke Muslims after the Rajasthan speech. He argued that what Mr. Modi said was just an interpretation of former PM Manmohan Singh’s 2006 speech. “It is just that his andaaz-e-byaan (style of expression) is different, which we know is unique to each leader,” Dr. Mohammad said.

Asked whether the think tank would compile Mr. Modi’s 2024 election speeches, Dr. Mohammad said that it was under consideration by the Centre’s public research board.

