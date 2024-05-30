As BJP eyes consolidation of votes, Mukhtar Ansari casts a long shadow in campaign rhetoric across Purvanchal

Late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died earlier this year, remained a key issue in the campaign vocabulary of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in eastern Uttar Pradesh with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath, invoking the dreaded days of the five-time MLA’s mafia raj under Opposition governments in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to unite the upper caste votes in favour of the BJP, the ruling party leaders in at least four Lok Sabha seats claimed that the time had come to take revenge against the family of the late Ansari, who was convicted for orchestrating the murder of former BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and strongman Awadhesh Rai.

The name of the late MLA and his conflict with other slain gangsters belonging to the upper caste communities was used continuously to unite the upper castes in this region in favor of the BJP and created a pitch for security and improved law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bulldozer of the Yogi Adityanath-led government ended goondaraj (rule by criminal gangs) in Uttar Pradesh. In the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule, the mafia operated with impunity, brazenly challenging the law from open jeeps and killing rivals,” said Mr. Modi addressing a rally in Ghosi Lok Sabha seat that includes Mau Sadar Assembly constituency, from where Abbas Ansari, son of late Mukhtar Ansari, is the MLA. Mukhtar Ansari represented the seat between 1996 and 2022 before passing on the electoral baton to his son.

Mr. Adityanath, who addressed poll meetings in Ghazipur where Afzal Ansari, the elder brother of the late politician, is fighting the election on a Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol, claimed that the BJP will not rest till it “eliminates sinners”.

“Today, no one thinks of playing with the safety of the daughters and the businessmen. The mafia which once used to flout the law is now being trampled by the bulldozer of Uttar Pradesh,” said the CM in Ghazipur hinting at continuous actions of the State government against what it described as the Mukhtar Ansari gang. The U.P. government has claimed it seized properties worth more than ₹550 crore belonging to the alleged criminal syndicate once led by the deceased history-sheeter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alka Rai, a former MLA and Krishnanand Rai’s wife, addressed the BJP poll rallies and called for teaching the “demons” tough electoral lessons. She also hailed the U.P. government led by the BJP for ending mafia rule in the State.

Local upper caste leaders of the ruling party are vocal in targeting the Ansari family as they called for revenge against what they allege as Mukhtar Ansari’s reign of terror. “Respected voters of Ballia, Ghazipur, Ghosi and Varanasi Lok Sabha are going to take revenge from the family of that tyrant Mukhtar Ansari who had murdered our two brothers Hindu Hriday Samrat (Hindu icons) Shri Krishnanand Rai and Shri Awadhesh Raiji. My humble appeal to the respected voters to press the lotus button so hard that by 6 pm on 1st June a storm arises in the grave and the souls of both our brothers rest in peace,” reads an appeal issued by Narad Rai, a former U.P. Minister who joined the BJP on Wednesday in Ballia in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Rai, an influential Bhumihar caste leader from Ballia district, is focused on canvassing support from the upper castes with many history-sheeters and controversial figures from these social groups sharing decades of animosity with the late Ansari, who dominated the mafia and political landscape of the region for roughly two decades. The late Ansari was convicted in the murder of both Krishnanand Rai, a former BJP MLA, and Awadhesh Rai.

The Bhumihar community is sizeable in the four Lok Sabha seats of Ballia, Ghazipur, Ghosi and Varanasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.