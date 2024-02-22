GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muddahanume Gowda joins Congress

February 22, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The former Tumakuru MP S.P. Muddahanume Gowda quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

The former Tumakuru MP S.P. Muddahanume Gowda quit the BJP and joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

The former MP from Tumakuru, S.P. Muddahanume Gowda, on Thursday, quit the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, at the party office here.

He had quit the Congress for being “sidelined” in the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 as the Congress candidate.

The Congress had denied the ticket to Mr. Gowda to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The JD(S) and the Congress had entered into an alliance to fight the elections against the BJP and fielded the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda from Tumakuru constituency. But Mr. Deve Gowda was defeated in the elections by G.S. Basavaraj of the BJP.

The Congress is likely to field Mr. Mudduhanume Gowda in Tumakuru in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.