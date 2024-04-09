More trouble for Kerala Congress (Joseph) as party’s State general secretary resigns

April 09, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The crisis stemming from the recent resignation of the Kottayam district president of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) appears to have exacerbated divisions within the regional party.

In a show of support for Saji Manjakadambil who has resigned, Kerala Congress’ general secretary Prasad Urulikunnam resigned from his position on April 9 (Tuesday). In a letter addressed to party chairman P.J. Joseph, Mr. Urulikunnam accused the party’s executive chairman, Mons Joseph, of exerting excessive dominance over others.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the position of State general secretary of the Kerala Congress. My decision stems from my profound discontent with the erosion of collective responsibility and coordination within the party, as well as the overwhelming dominance of Mons Joseph MLA, the executive chairman, over the party’s affairs,” he stated in the letter.

Earlier in the day, party chairman P.J. Joseph sought to sidestep queries regarding the back-to-back resignations from the party. “These are all decisions stemming from unnecessary thoughts,” he said, adding that the party had no hesitations in retracting them.

Adding to its concerns, Kerala Congress working chairman on the day paid a visit to the residence of the Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani and had a brief interaction with his family members.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Thomas had offered tributes to the KC(M) patriarch K.M. Mani at his tomb at Pala along with other leaders of his party, including Mr. Joseph.

However, the abrupt visit to the late leader’s house, which came amidst an intense fight between the rival Kerala Congress factions in Kottayam, has shocked the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership in the State.

Mr. Thomas, whose party merged with the Joseph group ahead of the previous Assembly elections, had raised a claim for the Kottayam seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but was denied.

Despite multiple attempts, Mr. Thomas was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, senior KC(M) leader P.M. Mathew has exited the party to join the rival faction in protest against the pro-Left stance of the Kerala Congress.

Attending an election convention of Kottayam’s UDF candidate K. Francis George at Marangattupilly, Mr. Mathew launched a scathing attack on the KC(M) leadership.

