Modi’s return to power will spell the end for ration shops, 100-day job scheme, reservations, says VCK chief

April 11, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated April 12, 2024 07:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The SC, ST and OBCs are the reserved categories but the BJP government introduced EWS as it was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s agenda to dilute social justice, says Thol. Thirumavalavan

The Hindu Bureau

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan campaigning for North Chennai DMK candidate Kalanidhi Veerasamy at Perumbur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Giving a clarion call to people to vote for INDIA bloc, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power, his government will do away with ration shops, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, reservation and elections.

Campaigning for the alliance’s Chennai North candidate Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of the DMK in Perambur on Thursday, he said the forthcoming election was “crucial” as it will give the answer for a fascist-free country, vibrant democracy and to protect the Constitution and the people of the country.

Terming this election as a “battle”, he said, “On one side are the people of the country and on the other is the Sangh Parivar. The INDIA bloc is standing by the side of the people. The people have to win and the Sangh Parivar has to be defeated.”

He said that if Mr. Modi returns to power, ration shops will cease to exist as the BJP government is against subsidies for the poor. “The 100-day employment scheme will be brought to an end as it was introduced by the Congress and named after Mahatma Gandhi. There will be no reservation,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan noted that the SC, ST and OBCs were the reserved categories but the BJP government introduced EWS as it was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s agenda to dilute social justice .

He recalled how the BJP brought down the government led by V.P. Singh for implementing the recommendations of Mandal Commission on reservation for OBCs, and questioned as to how PMK’s S. Ramadoss could align with such a party that is against social justice and OBC reservation.

The VCK leader said that in 2019, many who traditionally voted for “Two Leaves” went on to vote for the “Rising Sun”. “Many candidates of the DMK alliance won by a large margin of one to five lakh. PMK, AIADMK and BJP have analysed this (voting pattern),” he said, stating that the AIADMK and the BJP have a “secret understanding” to stop this trend.

“Has AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called out BJP’s politics?” he asked, adding that Mr. Palaniswami would not oppose Mr. Modi.

