Modi’s meditation plan violates model code, Congress tells Election Commission

The two-day meditation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 violates the model code of conduct (MCC) and restrictions imposed on a candidate during the silent period, the Congress told the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

A Congress delegation that included Abhishek Singhvi, Randeep Surjewala and Naseer Hussain argued that either Mr. Modi should hold his meditation on June 1 after polling hours or there should be no media coverage of the event until voting is over.

“These are all ways to either campaign or get publicity for yourself through channels and publications. We have put two simple points before the EC. Either the Prime Minister starts this after 48 hours and can start his maun vrat [vow of silence] from the evening of June 1 or, if he insists, the EC should ensure that it is not telecast by visual media or published by the print media. He [Mr. Modi] is a candidate himself in the last phase,” Mr. Singhvi said.

Mamata’s stand

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too said that her party, the Trinamool Congress, would complain to the EC if the Prime Minister’s meditation was televised.

“We will complain. He can meditate, but it cannot be aired on television,” Ms. Banerjee said at an election rally at Jadavpur.

“Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation? It was a way of canvassing during the silent period between the end of campaign and the poll date,” she added, claiming that any publicity of the meditation would amount to violation of the MCC.

Divisive statements

Besides the issue of Mr. Modi’s meditation, the Congress raised the issue of objectionable advertisements being issued by the BJP’s official X handle to incite enmity and hate among people, doctored videos of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and repeated divisive statements made at election rallies by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I have told the EC that unless you take stern action against him, he will be emboldened to make such statements even more,” Mr. Singhvi said.