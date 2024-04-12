Modi’s comments on food choices are “infantile”, says Congress

April 12, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on “which leader ate what and in which month” are signs of “panic” and reflect a “sick mindset”, the Congress said on Friday.

The principal Opposition party was responding to a comment made by the Prime Minister, earlier in the day while addressing a rally at Udhampur in Jammu. He had taken a dig at Opposition leaders for uploading videos of them eating non-vegetarian food during the Hindu auspicious period of Navratras or cooking mutton and eating it during the holy month of Shravan. Mr. Modi claimed that such acts by Opposition leaders displayed a “Mughal mindset” of disrespecting the sentiments of the people.

‘Sick mindset’

Though the Prime Minister did not name any leader, he seemed to be referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had recently uploaded a video of himself eating fish, and to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had released a video of himself learning a mutton recipe from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Every day, the Prime Minister provides us with a new example of his sick mindset. The Prime Minister’s non-stop politicking is infantile and tiresome,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. “A panicky Prime Minister is trying to find a new diversion every day,” he added.