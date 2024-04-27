GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi's 400-plus poll pitch has turned futile: K.C. Venugopal

Modi’s 400-plus poll pitch has turned futile: K.C. Venugopal

““The Prime Minister’s brazen attempt to polarise the electorate has failed”, the All India Congress Committee general secretary said.

April 27, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
K.C. Venugopal

K.C. Venugopal | Photo Credit: Suresh Alleppey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “400 paar” poll pitch has come crashing down after the first two phases of elections, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said.

Addressing media persons on April 27, the Congress leader claimed the INDIA bloc has gained an upper hand in various states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

K.C. Venugopal accuses CPI (M) of hijacking poll process during Lok Sabha elections voting in Kerala

“The Prime Minister’s brazen attempt to polarise the electorate has failed. The people have begun to see through such evil diversionary tactics. The country has been witnessing a change especially in north India,” he said.

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

