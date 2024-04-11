Modi will go to jail if INDIA bloc wins polls, says Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti

April 11, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Patna

RJD leader Misa Bharti’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to jail if the INDIA bloc won the Lok Sabha election has caused a flutter in Bihar.

While campaigning in the Maner block on Sunday, Ms. Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Pataliputra candidate, had said, “Who will answer on electoral bonds? Whenever he (Mr. Modi) comes to Bihar, he makes allegations of corruption against our family. If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, all the BJP leaders including the Prime Minister will go to jail.”

A video of her speech went viral on Thursday.

Slamming Ms. Bharti, BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said after the polls people would get to know who would be in jail. “They are afraid of getting caught. The Lalu family used to stay in a peon’s quarter and now owns a farmhouse and a shopping mall. They must clarify how they made such a huge property,” he said.

Sitting Pataliputra MP and BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav lashed out at Mr. Prasad’s family asking them to first save themselves before putting anyone in jail.

“I am a six-time parliamentarian and two-time MLA. Can they dare to put me in jail? I have no other assets except the one which I have declared in my election affidavit. Like them, I don’t have any farmhouse or bungalow in Delhi. Everyone knows who is seeking bail from the court to avoid jail,” he said.

The BJP’s Bihar in-charge and national general secretary Vinod Tawde said Ms. Bharti’s statement was a new low in Bihar politics. “Instead of talking about issues, they speak ill of the Prime Minister and want to put him in jail. But people want to hear that terrorists should die and the corrupt would go to jail, not what they are saying,” Mr. Tawde said.

