Modi who did not visit farmers’ protest even once, is visiting T.N. nine times for elections, says MDMK leader Vaiko

April 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 07:06 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

“This is the election which is going to decide whether democracy or dictatorship is going to prevail in this nation,” said MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

Campaigning for Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi at Kovilpatti on Friday, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the farmers’ protest in New Delhi which went on for six months even once but was visiting Tamil Nadu for the 9th time in a short span. “This too only to lure people to vote for him.” he added.

“Mr. Modi and BJP who are very eager to enforce one nation, one religion and one culture policy will destroy the unique diverse culture of our nation. To counter this attitude, parties from various States representing a vast culture have joined together as an I.N.D.I.A pact,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Just by repression BJP thinks it can destroy parties like DMK, but they were unaware that dictatorship could thrive only for a very short period, he added. “DMK which is built on the legacy of Tamil language, best represents the idea of Indian idea of democracy. Those who think of destroying the party and the language should by now know that it is impossible,” he said.

“State government, here not only introduced a revolutionary scheme of morning breakfast for school going children but has also inspired developed nations like Canada to take up the scheme in their countries too,” Mr. Vaiko added.

Remarking on Ms. Kanimozhi’s unbiased performance in the last five years as MP in the district, he said, the people of the district could have no one better than her who had given her best in providing development to all people.

