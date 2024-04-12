GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Modi who did not visit farmers’ protest even once, is visiting T.N. nine times for elections, says MDMK leader Vaiko

April 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 07:06 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK General Secratary Vaiko addressing an election campaign in Kovilpatti on Friday.

MDMK General Secratary Vaiko addressing an election campaign in Kovilpatti on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“This is the election which is going to decide whether democracy or dictatorship is going to prevail in this nation,” said MDMK General Secretary Vaiko. 

Campaigning for Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi at Kovilpatti on Friday, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the farmers’ protest in New Delhi which went on for six months even once but was visiting Tamil Nadu for the 9th time in a short span. “This too only to lure people to vote for him.” he added.

“Mr. Modi and BJP who are very eager to enforce one nation, one religion and one culture policy will destroy the unique diverse culture of our nation. To counter this attitude, parties from various States representing a vast culture have joined together as an I.N.D.I.A pact,” Mr. Vaiko said.  

Just by repression BJP thinks it can destroy parties like DMK, but they were unaware that dictatorship could thrive only for a very short period, he added. “DMK which is built on the legacy of Tamil language, best represents the idea of Indian idea of democracy. Those who think of destroying the party and the language should by now know that it is impossible,” he said.  

“State government, here not only introduced a revolutionary scheme of morning breakfast for school going children but has also inspired developed nations like Canada to take up the scheme in their countries too,” Mr. Vaiko added.  

Remarking on Ms. Kanimozhi’s unbiased performance in the last five years as MP in the district, he said, the people of the district could have no one better than her who had given her best in providing development to all people. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.