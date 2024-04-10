Modi wants to introduce presidential form of government, says Vaiko

April 10, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 07:51 am IST - MADURAI

“We are in a crucial phase. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will determine whether India will remain a democracy or there will be dictatorship. Democracy or fascism,” said MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

Canvassing votes for CPI(M) candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency Su. Venkatesan (DMK alliance) at Obula Padithurai here on Wednesday, Mr. Vaiko said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now come to Tamil Nadu to seek votes. Did he visit Tamil Nadu when people were affected by the cyclone in Chennai and its neighbouring districts and the unprecedented floods that had caused havoc in the southern districts. Did he come to meet the affected people and console them, he asked.

“The BJP and the Hindutva forces want to create a Sanatana Dharma Samrajyam. This is dangerous. They want to rename India as Bharat. India as a nation came into existence after the British came. Before that there were several princely States. The BJP and the Hindutva forces are against the minorities,” he said.

The BJP is trying to introduce a new Constitution. In India there is a parliamentary form of government. They want to change it to a presidential form of government. Jammu and Kashmir has been divided. The first enemy of India is the Prime Minister. To save the unity and integrity of the country, the INDIA Bloc should win this elections, he said.

The DMK-led State government introduced several welfare schemes. New schemes were introduced for the benefit of students - like the breakfast scheme. Now, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has launched a breakfast scheme in his country. The DMK government is bringing foreign investments and creating job opportunities.

But the BJP-led Union government is giving more funds to those States that are ruled by the BJP when compared to the States ruled by the opposition. This is the case even during natural disasters. The BJP was ignoring Tamil Nadu. Hence, the BJP and the Hindutva forces should be defeated, Mr. Vaiko said.

He said that Mr. Venkatesan has been striving for getting the rights of people of Tamil Nadu. So, people must vote for him.

