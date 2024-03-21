GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi visiting Tamil Nadu repeatedly out of fear of impending crushing defeat, says Kanimozhi

March 21, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 08:40 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK’s candidate for Thoothukudi parliamentary segment Kanimozhi

DMK’s candidate for Thoothukudi parliamentary segment Kanimozhi | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have lost Tamil Nadu’s trust, the Prime Minister is visiting the State repeatedly in a bid to alleviate the ire of Tamils, Lok Sabha MP and DMK’s candidate for Thoothukudi parliamentary segment Kanimozhi has said.

 Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Ms. Kanimozhi said Mr. Narendra Modi, who adamantly refused to inspect flood-ravaged Tamil Nadu in last December and denied even the flood relief, was visiting the State repeatedly as he was trembling with fear that the intensely angered Tamil Nadu would gift him crushing defeat in the upcoming Parliamentary election. The election fever and fear of defeat had badly affected the Prime Minister and hence he was visiting Tamil Nadu in a vain attempt to assuage the enraged Tamils.

 While those daringly oppose the BJP had been terrorised by the Central agencies like Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, those becoming friends of the BJP or joining the national party were being given ‘clean wash’ to showcase them as ‘Mr. Clean’ even as the people were watching this drama silently.

 “It only shows that the BJP has lost completely Indians’ trust and hence it is desperate to accept everyone joining the party against whom the ruling party had made wild corruption charges in the past. Hence, the INDIA Bloc, the Indian’s only hope, will return to power with thumping victory,” Ms. Kanimozhi predicted.

 After attracting Vietnam’s VinFast electric car manufacturing unit, more industries would invest in Thoothukudi to create a few thousand jobs in near future for the locals. The upcoming second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam and the allied ancillary units would be a boon to the unemployed youth here. Even as clusters for were being created in Kovilpatti and Vilaathikulam for making candies, information technology parks would add more colour to Thoothukudi. And, the coastal district would regain its lost glory of ‘industrial town’, thanks to the efforts of Tamil Nadu Government, she said.

 Ms. Kanimozhi also promised that the shelved Sethu Samudram Ship Canal Project would be revived once the INDIA Bloc won the electoral battle.

 Earlier, the party workers gave rousing welcome to Ms. Kanimozhi as she landed at Thoothukudi airport after being fielded as the DMK’s candidate for Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu

