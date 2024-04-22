Modi, Shah will face boycott if they visit Karnataka for poll campaign without releasing drought-relief funds, says Surjewala

April 22, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Mangaluru on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have to face boycott from the Congress if they visit Karnataka for the Lok Sabha election campaign without releasing the drought-relief funds of ₹18,171.44 crore to the State under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Referring to the Supreme Court’s observation on Monday asking the Union government and Karnataka to settle amicably the differences, Mr. Surjewala told presspersons that it is a victory for the State government.

Mr. Surjewala said: “The arrogance and revenge seeking attitude (of Union Government) have fallen flat. We (Karnataka government) seek accountability. The ₹18,172 crore that Karnataka sought should be released by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister forthwith. Or the two should not campaign in Karnataka. If they do so they will face boycott.” Mr. Surjewala said people of Karnataka will reject BJP in the same way they did during the Assembly elections.

He alleged that the Union government has been discriminating against Kannadigas and the farmers for voting out the BJP in the State. The Central government unleashed their ire by denying the rightful share of the State in the NDRF. Despite submission of memorandum seeking relief in September 2023, the Centre failed to release funds and the State government was forced to file a petition before the Supreme Court this March 23, he said.

Mr. Surjewala further alleged that the sinister design of the Central government against the Karnataka government has continued with the Centre denying ₹58,000 crore recommended by 15th Finance Commission for development of coastal and other areas of the State. The Centre had refused to grant ₹30,000 crore for the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road Development. It has also not released nearly ₹6,000 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project. “The State, which is contributing towards nation’s development, cannot be allowed to bleed,” Mr. Surjewala said.

On the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi, Mr. Surjewala said the State government will not spare the accused. “Neha is our daughter. Anybody involved in this heinous crime will be punished. Within few days the case will be put to trial and accused will undergo fiercest punishment.”

It is shameful on the part of BJP, including national president J.P. Nadda, in politicising the murder in the same way they did with death of Paresh Mesta in Uttara Kannada district in October 2022.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Surjewala said people have before them the tried and tested model of the Congress government in Karnataka which has successfully implemented all the five guarantees and the ‘Chombu” BJP government in the Centre that has failed to properly address issues, including those related to inflation and unemployment issues.