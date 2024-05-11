ADVERTISEMENT

Modi provoking people to incite riots, says Kharge in Bihar

Updated - May 11, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Patna

Mallikarjun Kharge said the 2024 Lok Sabha poll was an election to save democracy and the Constitution. He said a vote for the BJP is a vote for ‘Manuwadi’ ideology

Amit Bhelari

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, in Patna, on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of provoking people to instigate riots. He said people should vote for Mr. Modi only if they wanted slavery and imposition of ‘Manuwadi’ ideology.

“If Modi comes to power, then the BJP and the RSS will change the Constitution, destroy democracy and end reservation. If you want Manuwadi ideology and permanent slavery, then vote for Modi. He is not talking about unemployment and inflation, but is focused on Hindus and Muslims. His work is to provoke people and instigate riots,” Mr. Kharge said while campaigning in Samastipur for Congress candidate Sunny Hazari. Mr. Hazari is locked in a direct contest with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shambhavi Kunal Choudhary.

Mr. Kharge said the 2024 election is important to save democracy and the Constitution. “The right to vote is not given by Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, it is given by Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Prasad, Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. There is no contribution of the BJP for the country. Have they ever fought, have they ever gone to jail,” he asked.

Surprised that ECI responded to my INDIA bloc letter but ignored complaints I raised before it, says Kharge

Mr. Kharge said Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives to keep the nation united. He recalled the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi at poll rally in Tamil Nadu and said he was killed by those who wanted to destroy the country.

Attacking Mr. Modi over allegations that the Congress had got a tempo-load of money from the Adanis and Ambanis, Mr. Kharge asked, “If black money loaded in tempo was transported to the Congress, what was Modi doing? Was he sleeping?”

At an election rally in Telangana on May 8, Mr. Modi had asked if the Congress had received a “tempo load of black money” from the two businessmen since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stopped “abusing” them.

