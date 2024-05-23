Modi on mission to establish one-leader rule in country: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a “special project” beginning with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to finish off Opposition leaders by arresting them to create a political situation where only one leader will rule.

“If he retains the power in the Lok Sabha poll, the AAP experiment will be applied to other Opposition parties too,” the CM said in a town hall with lawyers.

Mr. Kejriwal said his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy was an attempt to send a message to all Opposition leaders that if he could be arrested in the middle of an election, then it might happen to others too.

“The BJP is turning India into Russia, where only one leader will rule while others will be either arrested or killed,” he said, citing the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in corruption cases.

“Cases were also filed against leaders of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party. They even broke the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena into two,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal, however, said AAP can’t be crushed with such tactics.

‘Save democracy’

“At this town hall, I’m not here to seek votes. I’m here to ask you to save democracy and the country,” he said, adding that lawyers like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and B.R. Ambedkar had been at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle.

The CM also addressed multiple poll events, including two roadshows. “Party workers should meet people living in their colonies and ensure that they go out to vote on May 25. The weather conditions are extreme but the next Lok Sabha poll will come only after five years,” he said at a roadshow in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

He also addressed a roadshow for AAP’s New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti.

