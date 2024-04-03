Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman spreading false propaganda on Katchatheevu, alleges Selvaperunthagai

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 03, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have been spreading false propaganda about the Katchatheevu island issue and the Congress party.

In a statement, he said the remarks by Modi and Ms. Sitharaman have created a tense situation among Sri Lankan Tamils.

Pointing out the critical remarks in the Sri Lankan media on the recent developments, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said people would not forgive Modi for compromising the nation’s security for gaining political mileage in an election.

Mr. Modi is silent about Chinese encroachments and commenting about Katchatheevu, he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed that Ms Nirmala Sitharaman has used the Finance Ministry to favour the big corporates.

People in Tamil Nadu would not fall for such false propaganda of Prime Minister Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, he said.

