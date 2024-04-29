Modi must clarify unfulfilled promises to Telangana before launching his poll campaign: CM Revanth

April 29, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately neglecting Telangana by failing to approve projects promised in the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. Mr.Revanth Reddy demanded an explanation from Mr.Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Telangana for the electoral campaign.

The CM also criticised BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, contesting from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, for what he perceives as a lack of developmental efforts during his tenure as a minister in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) government as well as as member of the BJP that is in power at the Centre.

Mr.Revanth Reddy called upon the electorate of the L.B. Nagar Assembly constituency, a part of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, to support Congress MP candidate Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy.

During their election campaign, the CM, along with MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, and other senior leaders including Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, addressed a corner meeting in the L.B. Nagar locality here on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to the voters of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, Mr.Revanth Reddy promised to resolve various issues plaguing the constituency, such as the rejuvenation of Musi river, expansion of the metro rail network, resolution of GO 118, and mitigation of flooding in low-lying areas within the L.B. constituency, contingent upon the election of Congress candidate Suneetha Reddy as MP.

At the Malkajgiri roadshow, the Chief Minister accused Mr. Rajender of partnering with former CM and BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao and asserted that he can’t escape from the responsibility of the State’s loot by the previous BRS government. “Mr.Rajender had a falling out with KCR only due to differences in sharing the booty,” he alleged.

Furthering his attack, he said Mr.Rajender was rejected by the people of Huzurabad despite his claims of development and added that he cannot do much in Malkajgiri. “Eatala will be a tourist here but Congress candidate Sunita Mahender Reddy is a local who will be always available,” the TPCC chief added.

Mr. Reddy said the BRS-BJP alliance was revealed by Medchal MLA Ch. Malla Reddy when he openly stated that Mr.Rajender would win in Malkajgiri. “What further proof do you need about their alliance,” he asked.

