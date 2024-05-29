Modi, Mamata lock horns again during campaign in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Wednesday that the demography of the border areas of West Bengal has changed and accused the Trinamool Congress of opposing The Citizenship (Amendment) Act in order to aid “illegal infiltrators”.

Addressing an election meeting at Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district, the Prime Minister said, “Jobs that belong to the youth of West Bengal are being grabbed by illegal infiltrators. The entire country is concerned that the demography of the bordering areas of Bengal is being changed. The TMC opposes the grant of citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities. Why are they opposing the CAA so much ?”

The Prime Minister asserted that the Matua community would get Indian citizenship under the CAA. His comments came as the first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA were granted in West Bengal.

In his last election meeting in West Bengal, a day before curtains are drawn on campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Modi, also raised the issue of inclusion of Muslims in the OBC category for reservations in government jobs.

Referring to a recent order by the Calcutta High Court where the Court set aside reservation for 77 categories of Muslims, the Prime Minister said that the TMC is openly violating Constitutional provisions. “The TMC cannot go against the Calcutta High Court order. But because of its compulsions is lying to Muslims,” he said.

In his speech he said that the TMC is trying to alter the identity of West Bengal by targeting Hindu monks. He alleged that “TMC goons” had attacked the Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the poor condition of embankments in riverine areas and said despite funds being released, the TMC government has not addressed the issue. Mr. Modi accused the ruling establishment of pursuing “cut money” out of development funds.

PM ‘spreading lies’

Responding to the Prime Minister’s charges, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accused him of “spreading lies” about funds being provided to the State and challenged the PM to prove his claim.

“The Prime Minister while addressing rallies in Bengal said the Centre released funds for the State which the TMC apparently siphoned off. The PM is lying. I challenge him to prove that the Centre has released funds. This is a blatant lie,” she said.

Addressing a rally at Metiabruz in Diamond Harbour constituency, Ms. Banerjee said that she was “ready to sacrifice her life” but would not allow divisive politics over the CAA, NRC, (National Register of Citizens) and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Bengal.

The TMC chairperson also said that the BJP was publishing misleading advertisements in newspapers. “We lodged multiple complaints but there was no action. Yesterday, the Court also stated these advertisements were illegal. They don’t release MGNREGA funds but spend crores on conspiracies, to buy votes and spread propaganda,” she said.

