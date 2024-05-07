Modi made 22 billionaires in 10 years, INDIA bloc will make crores of people 'lakhpati': Rahul

May 07, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Chaibasa, Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 7 criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Mr. Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

The former Congress president said, "PM wants to handover tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women." He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

