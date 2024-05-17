  1. Uninterrupted power supply and free electricity to poor citizens
  2. Establishing world-class schools across India to impart free education
  3. Full freedom to the Indian Army to capture lands ‘annexed’ by China
  4. Scrapping Agniveer Scheme and implementing old recruitment process in Army
  5. Two crore jobs in one year
  6. Full statehood to Delhi
  7. Purchase of crops at MSP
  8. Eradication of corruption
  9. Free healthcare to all, establishing mohalla clinics in every locality and a multi-speciality hospital in every district
  10. Exclusion of GST from money-laundering offences