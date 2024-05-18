Modi is depressed because his hatred campaign failed to favour the BJP, says M.K. Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused leaders of South India of insulting people of Uttar Pradesh and Sanathana because his hatred communal campaign had failed to favour the BJP in the elections, charged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He was reacting to Mr Modi’s campaign speech in the UP, where he had said both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) “seek votes here and while in south India, when their partners use absurd and abusive language for the people of U.P. and Sanatana Dharma, they remain silent,”

“Mr. Modi has unleashed an imaginative hatred campaign and a bundle of lies. It is the BJP that made use of YouTubers such as Manish Kashyap to serve their agenda and spread fake news that migrant workers were being attacked,” Mr.Stalin said in a statement.

“Mr Modi is depressed since the hatred campaigns had failed to favor the BJP and since he had nothing to boast about the achievements of the 10-year rule of his government, he had resorted to denigrating the welfare schemes of the States ruled by opposition parties. He has proved that he is always against the poor,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said while the free bus travel for women in Tamil Nadu benefitted them in various ways, the Prime Minister had come out with a strange argument that the scheme had affected the Metro Rail service.

“Mr. Modi’s speech proves that he has scant regard for truth. The number of passengers who travelled in Metro Rail had increased to 9.11 crore in 2023 from 3.28 crore in 2019. The Prime Minister who has failed to release funds for the second phase of the Metro Rail project, as earlier agreed upon, has chosen to criticise the free bus travel. Since he subscribed to the right-wing and retrograde ideology of the RSS, he fears schemes that promote the development of women,” Mr. Stalin alleged.

Mr. Modi has resorted to hatred campaigns on a daily basis since was afraid of the ground gained by the INDIA Bloc and its victory in the Lok Sabha polls. “People are shocked and pained since the Election Commission which has a duty to restrain the Prime Minister, remains silent,” he said.

Mr. Stalin wondered why Mr. Modi has not expressed his opinion on the demand for increasing to 50 % the reservation for the BC, SC and ST. “The people of Tamil Nadu and those who are interested in social justice have been highlighting the issue. It is supported by the Congress and the allies of the INDIA Bloc as it will benefit the people of UP. Why is the Prime Minister not opening his mouth in this?”he asked.

Mr. Stalin said the divisive dream of the BJP will never become a reality. “Lies will be exposed and truth will triumph,” he said.