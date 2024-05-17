Modi, INDIA bloc leaders trade barbs, cross swords in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, engaged in a battleground showdown in Mumbai on Friday, crossing swords over corruption, Hindutva, the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, Article 370 and the Constitution, just days before the city heads to the polls on May 20.

In a bid to invigorate the Mahayuti’s campaign, Mr. Modi, addressing a packed gathering at Shivaji Park in Dadar, said Mumbai is going to play a ‘huge role’ in the BJP’s dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and alleged that the previous Maha Vikas Adhadi government halted all development projects in the city, including the bullet train, Mumbai Metro, and the container terminal at JNPT.

“They were taking revenge from Mumbai. Modi has come here to give what Mumbai deserves,” he said.

Referring to the Congress manifesto as ‘Maoist-influenced,’ the Prime Minister said, “Maoist economics of Congress and INDIA bloc will jam wheels of Mumbai,” adding that in the last 10 years, India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Mr. Thackeray, who addressed the INDIA bloc rally at BKC Grounds, barely 7km from Shivaji Park, hit right back, saying this is the first election where Mr. Modi is not finding direction for his campaign. He said voters will throw the BJP government out of power this election, and “the country will be deModified on June 4”.

Mr. Thackeray said Friday’s speech was Mr. Modi’s last speech as Prime Minister in Mumbai, as the BJP is going to lose the Lok Sabha election, and the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious.

Accusing the Congress of reviving Article 370 in Kashmir if voted to power, Mr. Modi said, “Those who consider reinstating Article 370 should understand that no power in the world can bring it back. I have buried it in the graveyard.”

Mr. Modi said he has a 10-year report card and a 25-year roadmap, and the INDIA bloc has nothing but as many prime ministerial candidates as the number of partners in the alliance and no plans for the development of the country. “The intentions of Congress are dangerous. It can go to any extent for its survival,” he said.

Speaking at a rally, Mr. Kejriwal said that if Mr. Modi won the election, he would put NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Mr. Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other Opposition leaders behind bars. He accused the Prime Minister of finishing the political careers of several BJP leaders, including Devendra Fandvais, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Vasundhara Raje. Mr. Kejriwal said, “Two months after coming to power, he (Mr. Modi) will remove Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will retire at 75, and Amit Shah will be made the PM. He is asking for votes for Amit Shah.”

